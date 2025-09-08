The agreement covers the maintenance of more than 200 elevators and escalators. Credit: TK Elevator

TK Elevator has secured a nationwide service contract with Danske Statsbaner (DSB), Denmark’s largest railway operator.

This agreement encompasses the maintenance of more than 200 elevators and escalators, along with 160 other mobility units, across S-train networks and various long-distance and regional stations throughout the country.

The contract is set to last for five years, with an option for extension for an additional three years.

The collaboration is intended to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of DSB’s mobility infrastructure, according to the company.

DSB Ejendomme director Lars Gotke said: “We have chosen to continue our collaboration with TK Elevator A/S, which has proven to be a reliable partner with in-depth knowledge of DSB’s buildings and stations.

“Our customers must be confident that elevators, lifts, and escalators work when they travel on our trains.”

The contract includes escalators as well as elevators. Credit: TK Elevator

DSB is responsible for most passenger train services in Denmark, including regional, intercity, and S-train operations in the Copenhagen area.

This new contract builds on TK Elevator’s previous agreement with Banedanmark earlier this year, which involved the maintenance of more than 165 units.

Collectively, these contracts enable TK Elevator to maintain more than 500 mobility units, thereby contributing to the accessibility and dependability of Denmark’s public transport system.

TK Elevator Denmark managing director Alexander Heinz said: “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract with DSB again.

“We have greatly appreciated the cooperation in the past and look forward to contributing our expertise to support DSB’s important work of safe and smooth passenger rail travel through Denmark.”

TK Elevator’s Universal Service is designed to provide proactive and flexible maintenance for various brands of elevators and escalators.

The company offers a comprehensive service through its International Technical Services, which includes a wide array of stocked spare parts and skilled technicians.

This service model focuses on safety, reducing downtime, and promoting sustainable urban environments.

