Thales wins contracts to upgrade signalling systems in Portugal

Thales has secured three new contracts from Infraestruturas de Portugal to upgrade the signalling systems at Cascais Line, West Line and Santa Apolónia Station in the Lisbon region.

The company will deliver the new electronic interlocking PIPC G3 (Generation 3), ETCS L2 in Cascais line, new train detection system (track circuits), point machines, level crossings, as well as power supply system.

These new technologies will complement the solutions that are already installed in the Portuguese network by Thales.

The company will work on the design, validation, delivery, deployment, trail and commissioning, along with security.

It will also be responsible for maintenance and civil works for ten years.



Cascais Line in the Lisbon Metropolitan Area provides services in a dense urban zone and a touristic area considered ‘extremely important’.

Meanwhile, Santa Apolónia is among the main intercity terminus stations in the region and ‘one of the most iconic and relevant spots of Portuguese railways’.

Thales said in a statement: “During the last decades, Thales has been a key player in the Portuguese Railways Infrastructure Modernization programme, starting by Infraestruturas de Portugal (at that time named CP and then REFER) early 90’s, with the introduction of new Electronic Interlocking systems and state-of-the-art Telecommunications and Passenger Information and Comfort systems.”

The company was earlier involved in the design and execution of the new Lisbon Operational Control Centre, which currently supports 90% of Portuguese rail traffic.

It also helped in the introduction of ETCS L2 in Beira Alta Line and in the International South Corridor (Évora-Elvas-Caia) in Portugal.

