Thales wins Dubai Metro maintenance contract from Keolis-MHI

French Japanese consortium Keolis-MHI has selected Thales to optimise the maintenance and performance of some signalling and communications equipment of the Dubai Metro.

Under the agreement, Thales will deliver on-demand system enhancements, corrective and predictive maintenance, repairs and spares for the red and green metro lines as well as the Route 2020 extension.

In March this year, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded a $147m contract to Keolis-MHI, a joint venture led by Keolis including Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC), to operate and provide maintenance of the Dubai Metro.

Thales has equipped several solutions onboard the driverless trains running on the red line, green line, and Route 2020 extension.

Some of these solutions include the SelTrac signalling technology, telecommunications, and automated fare collection systems powered by Thales’s Transcity Up solution and PG600 gates.



The company has also provided security, integrated supervision, and passenger services to Dubai Metro.

Keolis-MHI mobilisation and transformation director Thibaut Paillat said: “We are committed to enhancing the passenger experience and delivering on RTA’s vision of world-class, smart and sustainable mobility for the people of Dubai. We are pleased to partner with Thales, whose proven experience and expertise in working with RTA on the Dubai metro network makes them the right trusted partner.”

Thales UAE CEO Bernard Roux said: “Thales has been a long-standing partner in UAE’s mission for urban mobility, supporting this vision through industry, innovation and education. We are committed to building a future that we can all trust, and we are working closely with Keolis-MHI and the RTA to ensure the highest standards of operations and maintenance on the Dubai Metro.”

Separately, Thales along with Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, have been chosen by the UK’s Network Rail as key partners for Heritage rail vehicles pathfinder project under the East Coast Digital Programme.

The project will focus on conducting design and trial fitment of the technology to determine if it is a feasible technical and commercial option for heritage vehicles.