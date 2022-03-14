Thales to deploy ERTMS Central Safety System in Netherlands

The software-driven CSS will help control railway’s security centrally from data centres of ProRail. Credit: Thales Group.

France-based Thales has secured a $458m (€420m) contract from ProRail to deploy its European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) Central Safety System (CSS) in the Netherlands.

Under the contract with a maximum duration of 37 years, the existing system will be replaced with a new CSS on the Dutch railway network.

Designed to replace analogue with digital, the software-driven CSS will help regulate the security of railway centrally from the data centres of ProRail.

The maintainability and scalability of the railway network will be significantly enhanced by using the digital solution, stated Thales.

This new CSS will boost the safety and capacity of trains, keeping up with the future growth of freight and passengers transport.

Thales Nederland CEO Gerben Edelijn said: “Contributing to a safer world is at the heart of our business. We are therefore proud that we are achieving safer and more sustainable train transport with our Central Safety System.

“Being a part of Thales, we are doing similar projects across Europe and it is great to work together to build a European rail network for goods and passengers.”

Covering 7,000km of track in the Netherlands, ProRail is responsible for building and managing train stations and regulating rail traffic in the country.

Intended to replace various national train control and command systems in Europe, the ERTMS is an industrial project developed by eight UNIFE members.

The members are Alstom Transport, AZD Praha, Bombardier Transportation, CAF, Hitachi Rail STS, Mermec and Siemens Mobility, in addition to Thales.

Recently, Thales also won a contract from rail operator Prasarana Malaysia for a new integrated control centre in Malaysia.