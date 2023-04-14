The contract aims to increase the capacity of the infrastructure, as well as install a new safety system for operational efficiency. Credit: Pixabay.

Thales has been awarded a 24-month project which will see the company developing new functionalities for the security installations of the railway terminals located inside the Port of Huelva, Spain.

The Port of Huelva is a cargo/fishing port located in the southwest of the Iberian Peninsula, it is a strategic import/export port. The contract aims to increase the capacity of the infrastructure, as well as install a new safety system for operational efficiency.

Fernando Ortega, Director of Transport Business in Spain, said: “Thales is a major player in the Spanish rail sector and is committed to the digital transformation of transport infrastructure through significant public-private investment.

“This investment contributes to economic recovery based on sustainability and efficiency, which is important in the freight transport sector.”

There will be a new centralised Traffic Control Centre, CTC 1000 using Thales technology. In addition, the automation of track gates will allow trains to enter and exit the Autoridad Portuaria de Huelva infrastructure.

A light and sound signals system will also be established for level crossings. As a result, the systems will work alongside existing safety systems on the connection line, managed by the Adif CTC.

The Majarabique freight loading and unloading terminal will also work in conjunction with the systems, through a computer tool connected to the rail traffic safety management system of the port.

Thales has also worked on rail and security projects at the Port of Ferrol-San Cibrao, Puerto Seco de Pancorbo, the Port of Malaga and the Port of Seville in Spain.

Thales helped develop the smart rail operations system for the Port of Seville, providing an easier exchange of information across the multimodal logistics platform. This improved port efficiency, accessibility and security.