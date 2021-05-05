Thales to provide data communication solution for Brescia Metro in Italy

Brescia Metro, which has been in service since 2013, operates with a fleet of 18 trains. Credit: Sajjad Khaksari from Pixabay.

Thales has won a contract to provide a train-to-ground broadband data communication solution, along with video surveillance and security systems, for the modernisation of Italy’s Brescia Metro.

The company has already commenced the work, which is expected to complete in February 2022.

The contract will see Thales supplying integrated CCTV encoder and a Wi-Fi link to connect the train to the ground via trackside access points and on-board equipment.

The company will also provide a data network to link the Wi-Fi access point to the operations control centre, as well as deploy the diagnostics and video surveillance software in the control centre.

Through the ‘real-time’ transmission of image data from CCTV cameras to the control centre, the new communication system aims to enhance passenger safety along the metro route.



The new system also has the ability to share video content with other security operators.

Thales will also optimise the current infrastructure to reduce access points and lower energy usage.

Thales Italia transportation domain director Carlo Piacenza said: “Once again, Thales supports Brescia Infrastructure in the technological evolution of its infrastructure, with the installation of an essential system to process onboard video feeds in real-time, thus increasing passenger security.

“Thales confirms its role as a trusted partner in the sustainable digitalisation transformation of its customers, a process aimed not only at achieving safe and intelligent mobility, but also at reducing the environmental impact of the city.”

Brescia Metro has been in service since 2013 and operates with a fleet of 18 trains.

With 17 stations and one depot, it covers around 14km of the route.

Last week, Thales secured a contract from the Finnish Transport Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) to design, supply, deploy and test the signalling and European Train Control System (ETCS) L2 test systems for the Kouvola-Kotka-Hamina line.