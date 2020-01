Transport for Wales (TfW) has begun the construction of the new £8 million Bow Street railway station in Ceredigion, funded by the Welsh Government.

The Department for Transport and Welsh Government will finance the construction. TfW, Network Rail and Ceredigion County Council will jointly deliver the project.

The station will feature cycle storage, park and ride facilities, and a multi-modal transport interchange.

In a press statement, Tfw said that this new station will connect Bow Street with the national rail network. This will be for the first time since 1965 when the former station was closed.

The connection will improve transport for the residents and bring employment and educational opportunities.



Trains operating on the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury Cambrian line will serve the new station. This is the first of TfW’s many improvement projects to transform Wales and Borders rail service.

In 2018, KeolisAmey took as the operator of rail services for Wales and Borders.

Transport for Wales (TfW) will oversee the franchise and receive an investment of £5bn over the contract period.

Transport for Wales CEO James Price said: “I’m delighted that work has started on the new station at Bow Street as it’s an important part of our plans to transform transport throughout the whole of Wales.

“This is the first station we’re building since we took over the Wales and Borders rail service, and we’ve committed to at least five further schemes, demonstrating our commitment to investing in connecting communities throughout Wales to the rail network.”

Last year, TfW revealed a £194m ($241m) Station Improvement Vision programme to upgrade 247 railway stations.

TfW also allocated £280,000 for refurbishing 13 stations between Wrexham and Upton on the Borderlands line as a part of its Station Improvement Vision.