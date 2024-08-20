Hayward, TfL’s Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement, said: “everyone has the right to work without fear of being assaulted, abused or threatened. We take work-related violence and aggression extremely seriously and will always encourage staff to report any instance of abuse whether physical or non-physical.” Credit: 1000 Words via Shutterstock.

Transport for London (TfL) has launched a campaign to reduce violence against staff across London’s transport network.

The campaign will use examples of prosecutions from previous abuse cases of TfL staff to highlight that violent and aggressive behaviour does not come without consequences.

Figures from TfL displayed an increase in all increase of work-related violence and aggression against staff, with 200 incidents reported on average every week in 2023/4.

Abuse of TfL staff

According to Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement: “This new campaign aims to send a strong message to offenders that staff abuse won’t be tolerated on our services and that you will be caught and face serious consequences”.

In 2023/24 there were 10,493 reports of work-related violence and aggression, up 5% from 9,989 In 2022/3.

While the number of physical incidents has allegedly decreased, high levels of verbal abuse, threats, hate and aggression have been reported by TfL staff.

The new campaign from London’s transport provider aims to promote the safety of all staff members and allow them to go about their jobs without threats and intimidation.

“No person on the rail network should ever be subjected to violence or abuse, especially rail staff who are simply doing their job,” commented Dominique Ioannou from the British Transport Police.

“We take assaults towards members of rail staff extremely seriously and it will not be tolerated on the network under any circumstance,” he continued.

A campaign against violent behaviour

The campaign refers to real-life incidents and criminal prosecutions to send a warning message to potential perpetrators.

One incident utilised in the campaign refers to a man who was sentenced to 38 weeks in prison following the threatening and assault of a customer service assistant at King’s Cross St Pancras in June of 2023.

Two other examples include a teenager who was sentenced to three weeks in prison following spitting at and racially abusing a customer service assistant at Balham station and a 59-year-old man who was sentenced to 20 months in prison after verbally and physically assaulting a bus driver in Cromwell bus station.

Tom Naughton, Head of the Metropolitan Police’s road and transport policing command added: “Anyone who is abusive, aggressive or violent towards staff on London’s transport network can expect to be arrested and prosecuted.”

“The recent prosecutions that have resulted in prison sentences demonstrate the consequences of criminal behaviour towards TfL staff.”