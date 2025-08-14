The new locomotives will serve industries reliant on heavy commodities and long-distance transport. Credit: TexAmericas Center.

TexAmericas Center, a mixed-use industrial park in the US, has acquired two new locomotives as part of a $3.15m investment aimed at enhancing its logistics and infrastructure capabilities. The site is 12,000 acres and boasts 3.5 million square feet of commercial and industrial property, according to its website.

This development is expected to boost rail services within the industrial park.

Funding for this project includes a $1.5m Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission (TMPC).

According to the company, the need for new locomotives arose following the acquisition of a railcar storage business in 2021, which brought with it two outdated locomotives and an increasing demand for rail services.

The new locomotives will facilitate in-house rail movement, thereby supporting a broader range of tenant activities.

They will cater to industries that depend on heavy commodities and long-distance shipping, establishing TexAmericas Center as a key rail-served location in the mid-south region.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

Furthermore, the enhanced power and flexibility of the locomotives are anticipated to assist tenants, including Spring Creek Holdings, in expanding their transload service offerings and connecting to larger markets, while also reducing delivery times.

In addition to the new locomotives, TexAmericas Center is planning further rail expansions, including new track on the south end of East Campus, additional spurs, and the development of sit yards, all designed to enhance capacity and flexibility for tenants.

TexAmericas Center CEO and executive director Scott Norton said: “The support we received from the TMPC through the DEAAG program was instrumental in accelerating this investment.

“Their partnership not only helped us move quickly but also allows us to enhance regional logistics capabilities, including those supporting the Red River Army Depot. We’re deeply grateful for their continued commitment to economic development in defence communities like ours.”

The centre is strategically located on the Texas side of the Texarkana metropolitan area and features a 350-car rail yard, with over 30 miles of rail infrastructure on its properties.

TexAmericas Center provides various rail services, including transloading, rail car storage, and spotting, and has been recognised as one of only 32 sites in the US to be included in Union Pacific’s Focus Sites Programme.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up