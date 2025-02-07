Mission-critical radio communications equipment and systems developer Teltronic has joined the MORANE-2 project, a consortium set to test the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS) under actual conditions.
This project aims to modernise railway telecommunications in Europe and aligns with the continent’s goals of enhancing “railway efficiency, sustainability, and digital connectivity”.
The company will implement its NG CeCoCo dispatching system, part of the Mission Critical Services (MCX) suite, to facilitate voice communication requirements within the railway network.
This system will enable voice communications between drivers, driver-controller communications, group calls, and railway emergency calls.
It will be tested in both laboratory settings and on two sections—conventional and high-speed lines—provided by ADIF.
Teltronic MORANE-2 project leader and product management director Raquel Frisa said: “As a company that strongly supports standardisation and interoperability, we are thrilled to collaborate with end users in designing the communication system that will pave the way for the future of railway telecommunications in Europe.
“We are proud to be part of a project that demonstrates the power of innovation and cooperation, ultimately resulting in a more competitive, safe, efficient, and sustainable railway system.”
The MORANE-2 project is expected to play a “key role” in the modernisation of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), with objectives to increase capacity, further digitalisation, and boost the competitiveness of rail transport for passengers and freight.
Over the next 34 months, the project will evaluate and advance technological specifications that are ready for the market.
Within this framework, FRMCS solutions will be trialled in three European laboratories and along five railway corridors.
The project, co-financed with €13.5m ($14m) by Europe’s Rail (EU-RAIL) and the European Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertakings (SNS JUs), will also validate the latest FRMCS specifications from the European Union Agency for Railways (ERA).
Coordinated by the International Union of Railways (UIC), the consortium comprises railway infrastructure managers and technology providers.