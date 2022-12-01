India’s TCS to develop Rail Data Marketplace for UK

The RDM will combine fragmented sources of rail data to form one digital service. Credit: Marta Alvenotsa from Pixabay.

India-based Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has received a contract from the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) for the creation of the UK’s Rail Data Marketplace (RDM).

Under the six-year contract, TCS will be responsible for the design, development, implementation, and operation of the RDM in the UK.

The contract also has an extended – term option.

The RDM will combine fragmented sources of rail data to form one digital service.

Last year, UK Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris announced the creation of RDM for better coordination between the government and industry to advance innovation and offer new products and services.

The RDM will comprise tools and frameworks to optimise the sharing of data and real-time information to passengers across the country.

It will also help ease data sharing across operational bodies, including the UK’s rail and non-rail transportation and mobility network.

Furthermore, this will help enhance access to data for public and private bodies besides improving transparency and enabling a UK-wide railway innovation ecosystem.

TCS Dexam, a controlled data exchange environment for enterprises and their ecosystem partners, will be used in the development of the RDM.

Apart from preserving the security, privacy, and consent of data and its stakeholder, TCS Dexam will facilitate the democratisation, monetisation, and commercialisation of data.

Google’s Apigee platform will also be used by TCS for the development and management of APIs, which partner applications will use to connect with the RDM.

TCS UK and Ireland country head: “We are delighted to lead on this strategic programme with the Rail Delivery Group.

“Built on TCS Dexam, the Rail Data Marketplace can not only provide data relating to the rail industry but could also present adjacent data sources important to passengers and operators and help deliver an improved experience for users.”