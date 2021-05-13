Taziker secures contract for HS2 Colne Valley Viaduct project

As part of the first stage of works for the high-speed line, Taziker will deliver, fabricate and deploy the steel deck component of a temporary jetty structure. Credit: High Speed Two.

Taziker has secured a contract from VolkerStevin to support the construction of Buckinghamshire’s Colne Valley Viaduct, which is being executed by High Speed 2 (HS2).

Following a tender process, the contract was won by Taziker, which will now work on behalf of VolkerStevin for the Align joint venture (JV).

HS2’s main works contractor Align JV consists of Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine, and VolkerFitzpatrick is responsible for the delivery of the C1 section on HS2.

The C1 package of works covers a 21.6km-long high-speed rail infrastructure, including the 3.37km Colne Valley Viaduct, as well as the 16.04km twin-bored Chilterns tunnel.

The package also includes five ventilation shafts for managing the intervention and tunnel ventilation facilities.



As part of the first stage of works for the high-speed line, Taziker will deliver, fabricate and deploy the steel deck component of a temporary jetty structure.

This temporary jetty, which will comprise four separate structures of a total length of nearly 990m, will help in building the foundations for the new viaduct.

The scope of works will cover the construction of guardrails, safety barriers and pedestrian walkways.

Furthermore, the project will see the addition of around 13 working platforms for facilitating the construction of the cofferdams in the lakes.

The company is expected to commence work on-site next month.

Taziker engineering solutions managing director Jarrod Hulme said: “The construction of the viaduct in Colne Valley is a spectacular and essential part of the HS2 project.

“By supplying, fabricating and installing a major component of the temporary jetty, Taziker have the opportunity to show the quality and innovation we can deliver on major projects for major clients within our engineering division.”

Earlier this year, HS2 started work on the Colne Valley Viaduct.

Last month, the UK Government sanctioned the route between London and the West Midlands, leading to the commencement of work on the first section of HS2.

Meanwhile, HS2 has teamed up with the Civil Engineering Contractors Association to enhance the delivery practices for the project.

According to the partnership agreement, the parties will engage the civil engineering supply chain on the project for improved performances. Related Report Thematic Reports Are you worried about the pace of innovation in your industry? GlobalData's TMT Themes 2021 Report tells you everything you need to know about disruptive tech themes and which companies are best placed to help you digitally transform your business. Find out more

Related Companies Pyrotek Acoustic and Thermal Insulation Products and Solutions for Rail Vehicles OKOndt Group Ultrasonic and Eddy Current Equipment for Rail Inspection VDS Rail Ethernet Train Backbone Networks and Ruggedised Electronic Devices