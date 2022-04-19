Systra wins DDC contract for Kanpur and Agra metro projects in India

Systra will provide designs for Kanpur and Agra metro projects. Credit: Kevin Schwarz from Pixabay.

Systra MVA Consulting (India) has secured a detailed design consultant (DDC) contract for the second corridors of 32.385 km Kanpur Metro and 29.40 km Agra Metro’s phase I projects.

The company has been selected as a preferred bidder for the project by quoting INR238.5m ($3.12m), which was below Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation’s (UPMRC) estimate of INR355.7m ($4.6m).

“This is the first big move to start the tendering process for constructing both cities’ new lines which are 8.6 km Kanpur Metro Line 2: Chandra Shekhar Azad University – Jaurali and 15.40 km Agra Metro Line 2: Agra Cantt.– Kalindi Vihar,” reported Metro Rail News.

The scope of the DDC contract includes providing alternate designs for all civil, architectural, building services, electrical and mechanical works.

As part of the current contract, Systra will serve as a DDC for civil, architectural and E and M works for corridor two of the Kanpur Metro rail project as well as corridor two of the Agra Metro rail project in Uttar Pradesh.

The company will also coordinate with general consultant Technica Y Projectos, S.A. – Italferr joint venture (JV), and civil contractors to provide better designs for the project.

Last year in August, Systra secured a contract to execute Surat Metro Rail Project Phase I in the Indian state of Gujarat.

The company was selected on behalf of its client, Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL).