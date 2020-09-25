Sweden’s Gothenburg receives first Bombardier FLEXITY tram

Sweden-based transit authority Göteborgs Spårvägar has received the first Bombardier FLEXITY tram.

Bombardier and its consortium partner Kiepe-Electric are set to deliver 40 such vehicles for Gothenburg’s 160km light rail transit system, under a contract awarded in 2016.

The new trams will replace a section of Göteborgs Spårvägar’s existing light rail vehicle fleet.

Göteborgs Spårvägar project manager Johan Henriksson said: “This is a very important milestone in the development of the public transportation system in the city of Gothenburg.

“We have a very successful cooperation with Bombardier Transportation and Kiepe-Electric and we are looking forward to receiving the remaining trams.”



The FLEXITY trams come with a low-floor design and an electromechanical boarding device will assist boarding of passengers in wheelchairs.

The vehicles also feature functional areas to facilitate on-board movement.

The 33m-long trams are equipped with Bombardier Flexx bogies with a Kiepe-Electric propulsion system to improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.

Bombardier also carried out ergonomic improvements to the driver’s cab interior following feedback.

Capable of accommodating up to 220 passengers, the FLEXITY trams can travel at maximum speeds of 70km/h.

Bombardier Transportation consortium project manager Pär Bladin said: “Handing over the first FLEXITY tram to our customer Göteborgs Spårvägar is a very proud moment for our team.

“This tram has undergone an extensive testing programme equivalent to around 8,000km of service.

“It will soon be providing safe and comfortable transportation for the citizens of Gothenburg.”

Last month, Bombardier delivered the first two FLEXITY trams to Germany’s Albtal-Verkehrs-Gesellschaft (AVG).