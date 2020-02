Rail operators in the UK have issued travel warnings to their customers due to the severe flooding caused by Storm Dennis.

Transport for Wales (TfW) announced that it has closed Valley Lines, the Ebbw Vale Town to Crosskeys line and the Newport to Hereford line. This complies with national weather warnings.

It has asked passengers to avoid unnecessary travel on these routes. Alternative bus transport has stopped due to the flooding on roads.

TfW has also closed the rail lines from Blaenau Ffestiniog to Llandudno Junction, Shrewsbury to Chester, Gobowen to Wrexham, and Lydney to Gloucester. These closures last from 16 February until further notice.

Network Rail and Northern have also advised passengers to check train operations. This comes as flooding has blocked all rail lines to and from the Rotherham Central station in South Yorkshire. It has also forced them to suspend some operations.



The heavy rainfall on 16 February led to the rail tracks becoming submerged. Workers attempted to pump the water but, owing to its large volume, operators suspended operations on the line.

Network Rail will carry out safety checks to ensure that the floodwater has not damaged the tracks or electrical equipment.

Is HS2 worth the estimated £106 billion price tag? No, it's a waste of taxpayer money

Unsure

Yes, the economic benefits are worth it View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Operators will reopen lines after safety checks and the removal of flood debris.

Network Rail North and East route director Matt Rice said: “Heavy rainfall has led to significant flooding on the railway in Rotherham. This means that the lines in and out of Rotherham Central station are closed and will remain so tomorrow.

“This does mean disruption to services, so we would strongly urge all passengers to check before travelling, which they can do via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.”

The storm has also caused flooding at Sway. This prompted Network Rail to reduce services between Winchester and London Waterloo.

Severe rainfall caused by Storm Ciara also affected UK rail lines last week.