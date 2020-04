Stantec has been selected by Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) to provide technical advisory services for the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Ontario, Canada.

As agreed, Stantec will be responsible for providing design, construction and oversight services till the commissioning of the project.

The company will be supported by HDR to deliver the works as it plans to engage specialists from multiple offices in Ontario for the project.

Stantec Transportation vice-president and regional business leader Gregg Cooke said: “We’re seeing increasing investment in transit projects in Ontario and in other North American markets.

“Governments are looking to provide smart and efficient mobility systems to better move growing urban populations, while reducing congestion and travel times.



“The Hurontario LRT will provide a sustainable transportation solution and economic opportunity to the citizens of Mississauga and Brampton for decades to come.”

The 18km long Hurontario LRT will run from the Port Credit GO regional rail station near Lake Ontario to the Brampton Gateway Terminal.

It will include 19 stops and is expected to improve transit within the province.

Metrolinx and IO are delivering the project through a public-private partnership (P3) contract.

Once complete, the Metrolinx-owned LRT line will be operated and maintained by the Mobilinx Consortium.

The construction works are slated to complete in 2024.

As a designer and project consultant, Stantec has been associated with several rail projects.

The company is also working as the lead designer of Chicago Transit Authority’s $2.1bn Red and Purple Modernization Program.