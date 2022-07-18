Stadler to unveil FLIRT H2 and other green solutions at InnoTrans event

The FLIRT H2 unit features PowerPack that helps to transform hydrogen into electric current. Credit: Stadler Rail AG.

Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler is set to unveil its hydrogen-driven FLIRT H2 multiple unit for American passenger transport at the InnoTrans event in Berlin, Germany.

The company will showcase up to seven vehicles with sustainable drive solutions at the event, scheduled to take place from 20-23 September 2022.

These solutions will cover the areas of automatic train operation (ATO), train protection (ETCS), driverless metro trains (CBTC), and railway safety systems.

Designed for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), the FLIRT H2 unit will be used for passenger service for the Redlands Passenger Rail Project in California.

It features two cars and a middle section that is specified as the ‘PowerPack’, which has fuel cells and hydrogen tanks.

Hydrogen will be transformed into electric current, which is stored in a traction battery, in the PowerPack.

The battery will later deliver power to the vehicle’s drive system, HVAC system, and other comfort facilities.

Furthermore, this configuration allows the train to recover kinetic energy when braking.

With a capacity of 108 passengers, the train can achieve a maximum speed of 130km per hour.

Other vehicles to be exhibited at the event include a two-car battery-powered FLIRT train for the decarbonised and non-electrified rail network in Germany, as well as the latest generation TINA model for HEAG Mobilo.

The vehicles also include a new EURO9000 locomotive family for the European Loc Pool (ELP), FLIRT (trimodal) vehicle for Transport for Wales, CITYLINK light rail system for Wales, and METRO (IPEMU) for Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and Merseytravel.

Last month, Stadler won a contract from Rostocker Straßenbahnen (RASG) to supply 28 TINA (total integrated low-floor drive) tram railcars.