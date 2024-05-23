Rolling stock manufacturer Stadler and ÖBB have ‘rolled-in’ the rail operator’s first new Servicejet train, designed to provide firefighting and rescue services across the Austria’s network of rail tunnels.
The 68m long, three-car train is capable of speeds up to 160km/h and is one of 18 to be delivered by Stadler and stationed at tunnel portals under the operation of ÖBB’s infrastructure management company ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG.
The trains are fitted with two different extinguishing systems and can carry 40,000 litres of water and 1,200 litres of foam concentrate for firefighting, as well as two jet fans to spread the water mist from the extinguishers.
Johann Pluy, member of the board for ÖBB-Infrastruktur, said: “Our new Servicejets enable us to provide assistance even faster than before. They provide more power in a larger operational area.”
Replacing the company’s existing Servicejet fleet, the increased power of the new hybrid-electric trimodal trains has allowed ÖBB to reduce its fleet from 21 to 18 trains.
Each vehicle will have searchlights and thermal imaging cameras to improve vision in a smoke-filled environment, alongside capacity for more than 300 people to fit in the three cars in the event of an evacuation.
Peter Puhler, chairman of the board at Stadler, said: “With the launch of the rescue train, we have put a highly innovative concept on the rails that meets ÖBB Infrastruktur’s specifications and satisfies all the customer’s quality and safety requirements.”
The new Servicejets will be demonstrated for the first time in 2025/2026, during the opening of the 130km Koralm Railway in southern Austria, which includes a 33km tunnel.
The construction of the fleet continues the strong relationship between Stadler and ÖBB, which has included other major contracts including the 2022 agreement for 41 KISS double-decker units scheduled for delivery in 2026.