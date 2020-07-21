The Saudi Railways Organisation (SRO) is reportedly planning to construct a double-line to transport goods between Dammam and Riyadh, as well as increase passenger capacity by 60%.

Gulf News has reported that SRO procured eight luxury and fast passenger trains, which feature five compartments.

It also acquired two locomotives that have more than 2,000 seats.

SRO aims to transport over 5,000 passengers between the two cities daily. It is also working to complete the work on the double-line track to decrease the trip time for passenger trains.

Saudi Arabia is working to develop the rail networks as part of a Gulf Cooperation Council-wide aim to increase regional transportation.



In September 2018, Saudi Arabia opened a $7.87bn high-speed Haramain Railway to connect the holy cities of Mecca and Medina with Jeddah and King Abdullah Economic City.

The 450km Haramain Railway line is currently working at almost full capacity and expected to transport 60 million passengers a year.

Riyadh Metro is a rapid transit system that is almost finished.

It is part of the Riyadh Public Transport Project (RPTP), which will be the largest public transport project.

In August last year, Saudi Arabian Railway Company (SAR) contracted CAF to install its LeadMind digital train platform on six passenger trains.

Last July, US-based transportation technology company Virgin Hyperloop One announced plans to build a long-range hyperloop test track in Saudi Arabia.

The company entered a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Economic City Authority (ECA) to conduct a preliminary study to build the hyperloop track.