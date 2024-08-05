Spain’s state railway operator Renfe will open its first office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as it looks to support the development of projects in the country and seek new business opportunities.
The move builds on the existing relationship between Renfe and Etihad Rail, the UAE’s new rail network, and will further expand the Middle Eastern presence of the company’s Renfe Proyectos Internacionales subsidiary, which already has an office in Saudi Arabia.
Renfe said it hoped that opening the new branch office would “optimise the wide business potential that the Emirati market represents for Renfe, improving its positioning in the achievement of new projects and facilitating the development of its activity.”
The company first started working in the UAE after signing a memorandum of understanding in May 2022 with Etihad Rail that saw it agree to cooperate on planning, development, construction, and design of rail infrastructure for all types of services.
Operations covered under the agreement included analysis, preparation and management of Etihad Rail’s operations, the provision and maintenance of rolling stock, and integration of different transport systems.
The office in UAE joins Renfe’s growing list of international branches including offices in France and Mexico, a representative office in Brussels, Belgium, and its US subsidiary Renfe of America, based in Texas.
Renfe’s new office comes at a key time for Etihad Rail as it continues working towards the launch of passenger services alongside the freight operations that have run on the network since February 2023.
While a ceremonial first passenger train service was conducted in January, carrying government and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company representatives, there is currently no timeline for the launch of scheduled passenger services on the network.