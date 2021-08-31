Soham railway station to commence operations in December

The station has now been connected to the wider signalling network. Credit: Network Rail.

Network Rail in the UK has completed a major milestone in the construction project of the new railway station for Soham, enabling the trains to commence operations at the station from December this year.

The station has now been connected to the wider signalling network.

This development will allow Greater Anglia’s Ipswich to Peterborough service to stop at Soham from December.

Network Rail stated that it will be ‘the first time a timetabled passenger train’ will be called at the town after 56 years since the last station was shut and wrecked.

The project has been backed financially by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.



Apart from Network Rail, J Murphy and Sons has also been involved in the project.

In collaboration with Greater Anglia, the final phases of the project will be implemented to December, preparing the new station for trains to start calling at Soham.

The final stages will cover the station’s entire construction, essential track, safety and train testing, as well as driver training.

Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “This is part of a general move for smarter and greener ways to get around Cambridgeshire, giving Soham people access to more job and leisure opportunities, helping them to leave the car behind, and putting Soham squarely on the business and tourism map.

“Being well connected has always been the hallmark of successful settlements and that’s what we want for all our communities.”

Earlier this month, Malaysian firm YTL Developments and Network Rail released the first computer-generated images of the planned train station at Brabazon.

Centred around the YTL Arena Bristol, Brabazon would be a new neighbourhood for Bristol.

Currently recognised as Filton North, the station will link the new neighbourhood and YTL Arena Bristol to Bristol Temple Meads.

