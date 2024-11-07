SMRT has partnered with CRRC Sifang to enhance the reliability and comfort of the C151B train, which operates on Singapore’s North-South and East-West lines.
The collaboration, formalised through two agreements at the 5th LTA-UITP Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition (SITCE) 2024, aims to trial the latest reliability-centred capabilities and improve commuter experience.
The first agreement involves a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand collaboration in digitalisation, advanced automation, and robotics. The second agreement is a proof of concept (POC) contract aimed at testing the latest reliability-centred features on a C151B train.
Under the proof of concept (POC), both companies will retrofit one of the 45 C151B trains with advanced monitoring systems.
A Condition Monitoring (CM) system will be installed to facilitate predictive maintenance, while Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) technologies will assess the train’s structural integrity, detecting micro changes in stress and strain.
The Train Information and Management Systems (TIMS) will also be upgraded to provide precise information on the health status of critical train systems.
These technological enhancements are part of SMRT’s proactive strategy to detect and address potential issues early, thereby reducing service disruptions.
To improve commuter comfort and promote environmental sustainability, the C151B train’s air conditioning system will be upgraded to offer better cooling performance using eco-friendly technologies.
Additionally, SMRT and CRRC Sifang will explore ways to future-proof the train’s propulsion and auxiliary power supply systems by replacing outdated components and boosting power capacity.
The POC is scheduled to run from the time of signing until mid-2026.
SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said: “The signing of today’s agreement with CRRC Sifang, a partner aligned in vision, highlights our shared commitment to optimising maintenance outcomes and enhancing the commuter experience through innovation.
“We look forward to the success of these projects, combining CRRC Sifang’s strong expertise as an established train manufacturer with our own experience and capabilities in rail operations and maintenance. As we embark on this transformative journey, our goal is clear – to enhance the reliability of our rail network for the benefit of the commuters we serve.”