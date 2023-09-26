The implementation of new automated technology is expected to cut energy usage by 15%. Credit: Skoda Group

Czech engineering company Skoda Group announced its new autonomous operating and anti-collision systems at the TRAKO trade fair in Gdańsk, Poland.

The automatic train operation (ATO) and anti-collision system (ACS) technologies feature a rail solution restructure set with the goal of boosting services and decreasing growing expenses.

The ACS equipment will be fitted to tram and light rail applications, while the ATO equipment will be designed for suburban and mainline operations.

According to Skoda, the ATO technologies will “guide the train” and react to current situations on the track, leading to more efficient energy consumption.

Jiri Liberda, president of the digital unit at Skoda Group emphasised the benefits that the new technologies are set to bring.

Liberda said: “Smart digital solutions are a huge benefit for transport companies and passengers. The use of smart technology can reduce energy consumption by up to 15%, optimising financial costs.

“Trains also keep to timetables better thanks to the ATO system, leading to an overall increase in the quality of service. In addition, transport becomes more environmentally friendly, safer and smoother in daily operations”.

The ACS system, which is responsible for reducing the severity of collisions, features a mix of LiDAR technology, cameras, and accurate localization through the use of HD maps and odometry.

By incorporating ACS into their manufacturing process, rail companies may minimize the expenses involved with dealing with accident aftermath and lower the incidence of major injuries.