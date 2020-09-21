Skanska to build tram depot in Gothenburg, Sweden

Skanska has secured an Skr847m ($96.08m) contract to build a new tram depot in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The company signed the agreement with Region Västra Götaland, Västfastigheter, to build the tram depot.

The scope of work will include the construction of two buildings, notably one for operations and a workshop hall, as well as an associated track system.

As planned, the operational building will be used for servicing and deployment of the tram while the workshop hall will be used for vehicle maintenance and repair.

The two buildings will also have spaces for staff.



Construction works are scheduled to begin later this year and expected to be completed by the end of February 2024.

The additional of the new facility will help the region to handle the future expansion of the tram network by bolstering tram maintenance and servicing capabilities.

Headquartered in Sweden, Skanska is a development and construction company with operations across the Nordic region.

In 2019, the company has around 15,200 employees and registered sales of Skr70bn ($7.94bn) from its Nordic operations.

In July, Skanska and Electrification of Railways in Prague signed a contract with The Railway Administration of the Czech Republic to upgrade an 8.5km railway track in Brno.

As agreed, Skanska will upgrade infrastructure, carry out pre-electrification adjustments build two new stops and several underpasses, crossings, bridges and culverts.

The project works are expected to be completed in August 2022.