Swedish construction company Skanska has received a contract from the Railway Administration of the Czech Republic to upgrade an 8.5km-long railway track in Brno.

The company signed the contract, along with the Electrification of Railways in Prague. Skanska’s part of the contract is valued at CZK1.5bn ($63.5m).

Skanska will completely upgrade the infrastructure and carry out pre-electrification adjustments that are expected to make the railway track more environmentally friendly.

It will also construct two new stops, new pedestrians’ underpasses, and four new crossings, bridges and culverts, as well as reconstruct a steel pedestrian bridge.

The electrification part of the project will be completed by the Electrification of Railways in Prague.



The construction is expected to begin this month and will be complete in August 2022.

Skanska is a development and construction company, with the majority of its operations concentrated across Sweden, Norway and Finland.

Last year, the company reported sales of Skr33bn ($3.5bn).

In May, Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Fiscal and Management Control Board (FMCB) approved a $159m contract with Skanska DW White JV for the construction of the Fall River Secondary in the US.

Last November, Sound Transit awarded Skanska a $778m contract to construct the Lynnwood Link Extension L300 Main Package in Washington, US.

In June, Skanska has secured an Nkr982m ($113.4m) contract to build a subsection of the light-rail system in Bergen, Norway.

The company signed the contract agreement with Hordaland municipality.