Singapore LTA orders 40 trains for North-South and East-West Lines

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has placed a S$337.8m ($246.25) order to procure 40 trains from Bombardier Transportation for the North-South and East-West Lines (NSEWL).

The new trains will be assembled at Bombardier’s facility in Changchun, China, while components will be sourced from several countries such as the UK, Sweden, France and Germany.

Deliveries are slated to begin in batches starting in 2024. The new Bombardier vehicles will replace the ageing second-generation and third-generation trains currently in operation on the NSEWL.

However, the new trains will also feature the same design to optimise economies of scale and ensure swift integration.

The vehicles will also feature condition monitoring features to identify emerging faults and enable the operator to conduct pre-emptive maintenance works.



The trains will also feature LCD screens to display train travel information, more open spaces for strollers and wheelchair users, as well as train-borne gap fillers to ensure safer boarding and alighting.

Concurrently, NSEWL operator SMRT Trains signed a separate contract with Bombardier Transportation for long-term service support for 106 trains.

The contract involves the maintenance of 636 Bombardier Movia metro cars, technical support, and supply of spare parts.

The order also includes an option to extend the agreement for additional 20 years.

Related Report GlobalData's Covid-19 Industry Impact Report Get Free Report Latest report from Browse over 50,000 other reports on our store. Visit GlobalData Store

Bombardier Transportation South-East Asia region president Jayaram Naidu said: “This order demonstrates the confidence LTA and SMRT have in our industry-leading services capabilities.

“We will maintain their assets to the highest levels of reliability and availability throughout their lifecycle and ensure that the trains move people safely and on-time to their destinations.”

Earlier this month, Bombardier received another contract to upgrade the communication systems on the Movia metro trainsets for Singapore’s Downtown Mass Rapid Transit line (DTL).