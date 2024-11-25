SIMPPLE, a technology provider for the facilities management sector, has deployed 89 autonomous cleaning robots across three mass rapid transit (MRT) lines in Singapore.
As part of a contract with rail operator SMRT Trains, these robots are expected to enhance cleaning efficiency and workforce productivity.
This move aligns with the Singapore Government’s push for automation and digital transformation within its MRT system.
Utilising advanced sensors and AI, the robots navigate MRT stations with precision, delivering a thorough clean without human intervention.
SIMPPLE’s autonomous cleaning robots serve as a complement to the existing manpower-lean workforce, enabling staff to concentrate on more complex tasks.
The company has also trained cleaners at MRT stations to operate the robots, analyse data, and optimise workflows.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
These robots can clean areas three times faster than human workers, allowing staff to dedicate more time to tasks such as restroom cleanliness.
SIMPPLE CEO Norman Schroeder said: “We are thrilled to supply our robots all across Singapore’s MRT stations. Partnering with SMRT Trains to transform facility management operations with autonomous cleaning robots is a step in the right direction as Singapore transitions to outcome-based contracting.
“This deployment to supply 89 robots marks our strategic expansion into the rail transport sector in Singapore and possibly more going forward. SIMPPLE stands ready to support all other overseas rail operators in their own countries with our autonomous cleaning robotics solutions.”
In July, Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded a S$242m ($178.6m) contract for new Cross Island Line tunnels to a joint venture of Nishimatsu Construction and Okumura Corporation Singapore.