Simfer has ordered a locomotive fleet from transport solutions provider Wabtec to supply rail operations at the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, West Africa.
The ES43ACmi locomotives are dual-cab with a 4,500hp Evolution Series engine that aims to provide fuel efficiency and superior performance in high-temperature environments.
Located in south-east Guinea, the Simandou mountain range contains a reserve with an estimated two billion tonnes of undeveloped iron ore.
The new locomotive fleet is expected to expedite the delivery of Guinea’s TransGuinéen railway, a proposed set of 600km heavy-duty standard gauge railways to deliver iron and bauxite ore.
SimFer managing director Chris Aitchinson commented: “Our new partnership with Wabtec represents an important milestone for the Simandou project and brings us even closer to the delivery of the TransGuinéen railway – critical infrastructure that can support economic development across the country.”
Rio Tinto, a managing partner in the Simfer JV, completed its investment in the Simandou project in mid-July. The company is the majority shareholder, owning two blocks within the mining concession, alongside China’s Chalco Iron Ore Holdings and the Guinean Government.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
According to Rio Tinto, the railway will allow the export of up to 120mtpa of mined iron ore once production starts in the first quarter of 2025. Simandou also represents the largest greenfield integrated mine and infrastructure investment in Africa, Rio Tinto said.
The Simandou project was ratified by the National Transition Council of Guinea in February after years of delays and negotiations.
Mining Technology’s parent company GlobalData reports that global iron ore production stood at 2.4 billion tonnes in 2023 and will grow marginally at a compound annual growth rate of more than 1% by 2030.
Once Simandou is fully operational and commercially active, Guinea will cement its position as one of the world’s top exporters of high-quality iron ore.