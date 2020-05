Siemens Mobility has secured an order to deliver ten Smartron locomotives to Bulgarian State Railways (BDŽ).

Available in a standard pre-configured version, the Smartron locomotive is designed based on the company’s Vectron locomotive.

Siemens Mobility CEO Sabrina Soussan said: “The Smartron locomotive offers our customers a powerful and reliable product that has been standardised to ensure a simple purchase process and fast delivery.

“With this order, BDŽ is investing in a locomotive fleet that provides cost-effective service with high operational reliability.”

Covid-19 Report — Updated twice a week Understanding the Covid-19 outbreak, the economic impact and implications for specific sectors Get the free report Our parent business intelligence company

The locomotives are expected to be delivered to BDŽ from February to May next year and intended for passenger service.



The Smartron has a 1,435mm gauge and weighs around 83t. The Bulgarian version operates on a 25kV AC voltage system.

The locomotives that will be delivered to Bulgaria and Romania to operate on the 25kV AC power system. They will also be equipped with the PZB train control system.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

They will be produced in the Capri Blue colour and will be foiled and branded according to the BDŽ design schema after delivery.

Since the launch of the locomotive in 2018, 13 customers have ordered Smartrons from Siemens Mobility.

This is the third order from Bulgaria after PIMK and Bulmarket.

Last September, Siemens Mobility secured its first Smartron locomotive contract orders in Bulgaria and Romania.

In March 2019, German investment firm Paribus Holding signed a framework agreement for 25 Smartron locomotives. The initial order comprises four locomotives, three of which will be leased to TX Logistik.

In June 2018, Siemens received the first order of Smartron locomotives when German open-access operator Eisenbahngesellschaft Potsdam (EGP) ordered three units.