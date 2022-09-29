Siemens and partners launch ‘safe.trAIn’ research project

The project will enable advances in the driverless operation of regional trains in Germany. Credit: Siemens.

Along with 16 partners, Siemens has launched the ‘safe.trAIn’ research project, which will support advances in driverless operations for regional trains in Germany.

The €23m artificial intelligence (AI) based project, which is being subsidised by the German Government, will run until the end of 2024.

In Germany, part of the federal government’s climate-action programme includes attaining a 40% to 42% reduction of CO₂ emissions compared to 1990 levels, reaching 95 million to 98 million tons by 2030.

The project aims to ‘lay a foundation for safe use of AI for the driverless operation of rail vehicles and to thus address a key technological challenge hindering the adoption of driverless rail transportation’.

It will focus on the integrated development of testing standards, methods for applying AI to automate rail transportation, and using example applications to verify the suitability of test standards.

Other focal points will include AI-driven methods for driverless regional trains and approval-relevant validation of the product safety of the AI components, as well as testing processes and methods.

Safe.trAIn will build on results from the latest research and development activities, continuing the development of those activities in line with new requirements.

Shift2Rail, BerDiBa, ATO-Sense and ATO-Risk, and KI-Absicherungb are important projects in this area.

The participating project partners will use the outcomes of the project to roll out automation solutions in the market, facilitating the automated and driverless operation of rail vehicles.

Furthermore, the results from the project will be used for the standardisation of AI in rail transportation.