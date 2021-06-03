Siemens Mobility secures $281.67m Taiwan rail network upgrade contract

Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has awarded a $281.67m (€231m) contract to Siemens Mobility for the execution of the Taiwan Railway Smart Electrical Systems Upgrade and Signalling Interlocking System Update Project.

As part of the project, existing relay interlockings will be replaced by new electronic interlocking (EI) systems at 68 stations, covering 450km of the railway network.

Under the contract, the company will offer maintenance service for a decade, along with TRA reserving the right to procure EI systems for ten more stations.

Siemens Mobility will supply the Trackguard Westrace Mk II EI system.

Suited for urban and mainline rail, this system is a microprocessor-based interlocking system that offers improved processing power, configuration versatility, and several connectivity possibilities.



This system will provide ownership cost benefits, improved punctuality, and increased capacity to railway operators, the supplier noted.

For railway signalling maintenance, the company will deploy the OMNES predictive maintenance solution.

This digital services platform merges all tools of maintenance in a single place in a safe and customisable manner.

It also enhances the efficiency of operations by reducing and predicting the impact of incidents.

For this project, Siemens Mobility will deploy the building information modelling (BIM) methodology.

This method will improve the process of designing by allowing the digital recording of a complete rail network and utilises digital models for recording and managing relevant data.

The company will also deploy a prototype station, which will feature interlocking based on the Distributed Smart Safe System (DS3).

This digitalised safety platform allows commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) server hardware usage and provides geographical redundancy, unlimited scalability and more.

Meanwhile, Siemens Mobility has supplied all the high-speed Velaro trains that were ordered by the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) between 2013 and 2019.

The entire Velaro fleet is expected to commence services this month.

Recently, Siemens Mobility signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Helmholtz Institute Erlangen-Nuremberg for Renewable Energy (HI ERN) to mutually conduct research on the use of liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) technology in the rail industry.

