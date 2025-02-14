Siemens Mobility, in a consortium with Leonhard Weiss, has secured a €2.8bn ($2.9bn) contract from Deutsche Bahn (DB) to supply modern control and safety technology.
This first volume contract represents a “substantial share” of DB’s total contract volume of €6.3bn ($6.5bn).
The agreement ensures the capacity to deliver new digital signalling technology, with the first call-offs anticipated as early as spring 2025.
This single, comprehensive, long-term volume contract replaces the traditional approach of multiple individual contracts and call-offs.
The new contractual model offers various benefits, enabling the industry to develop platform solutions with standard interfaces and to build up the necessary resources with certainty.
Furthermore, the timeframe for ordering, planning, construction, and commissioning is expected to be reduced from the typical eight years to just a few years, accelerating the modernisation of Germany’s railway infrastructure.
Siemens Mobility CEO Michael Peter said: “We are especially proud to have won a significant share of Deutsche Bahn’s volume contract together with our partner Leonhard Weiss.
“As the global market leader and as part of this new agreement, we will provide the digital control and safety technology needed for the modernisation of Germany’s rail network.”
Alongside Siemens Mobility and Leonhard Weiss, other railway industry companies hold implementation shares in this comprehensive volume contract.
Alstom has also signed a long-term framework agreement with DB to digitalise Germany’s rail network. The agreement covers over 1,890 interlocking units with a contract value exceeding €600m.
Calls will take place between 2025 and 2028, starting in the first quarter of 2025, with project implementation concluding by 2032.
Alstom will provide and integrate digital interlocking, control, and safety technology compliant with the international European Train Control System (ETCS) standard.