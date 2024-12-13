The Mireo Plus H ‘Freistaat Bayern’ will begin operations on select routes in the East Allgau-Lechfeld network. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has obtained authorisation for its Mireo Plus H hydrogen trains to begin passenger service in Bavaria and Berlin-Brandenburg two major regions of Germany, starting from 15 December.

This latest step is part of Bavaria’s strategy to eliminate diesel trains by 2040.

In Berlin-Brandenburg, Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn will run seven Mireo Plus H trains on the Heidekrautbahn line.

The trains will use locally produced hydrogen, emitting only water vapour and utilising braking energy recovery to enhance efficiency.

They are expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel and cut CO 2 emissions by 3,000t annually.

Bayrische Regiobahn will operate the Mireo Plus H trains in Bavaria from 16 December 2024, initially on selected routes in the East Allgau-Lechfeld network, with plans to expand to the Ammersee-Altmuhltal network.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “We offer electric, battery, and hydrogen trains based on the ultra-modern Mireo platform and have completed the development of our innovative and environmentally friendly Mireo Plus H hydrogen trains right on schedule.

“The first of these trains will now be entering passenger service and we are delighted to be a driving force behind the phasing out of diesel trains.”

The Mireo Plus H has a range of up to 1,200km, a 1.7MW H2 traction system, and a top speed of 160km/h.

In December 2020, Deutsche Bahn ordered 25 Desiro HC trains and six Mireo trains for the Danube-Isar network.

Since August 2024, some of the Desiro HC trains have been operating on the Danube-Isar network, receiving positive feedback for their bicycle-friendly design and communication amenities.

The trains offer 264 seats and accessibility features for passengers with reduced mobility. They also provide sufficient luggage storage and are equipped with technology for improved mobile reception and WiFi.

These trains can couple to meet variable capacity demands between Munich and Landshut.

Additionally, 21 Mireo trains will join the Regensburg-Danube Valley network operating on the RE 50 and RE 51 lines, as well as the Airport Express.

These trains offer increased seating and modern features, with a total of 23 four-car Mireo trains to be delivered to the operator of the Western Bavarian lines.

In October this year, Green Mobility Partners (GMP) reached an agreement with Siemens Mobility for up to 50 Vectron locomotives.

This agreement includes the purchase of eight Vectron MS locomotives along with comprehensive service support.