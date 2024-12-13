Siemens Mobility has obtained authorisation for its Mireo Plus H hydrogen trains to begin passenger service in Bavaria and Berlin-Brandenburg two major regions of Germany, starting from 15 December.
This latest step is part of Bavaria’s strategy to eliminate diesel trains by 2040.
In Berlin-Brandenburg, Niederbarnimer Eisenbahn will run seven Mireo Plus H trains on the Heidekrautbahn line.
The trains will use locally produced hydrogen, emitting only water vapour and utilising braking energy recovery to enhance efficiency.
They are expected to save 1.1 million litres of diesel and cut CO2 emissions by 3,000t annually.
Bayrische Regiobahn will operate the Mireo Plus H trains in Bavaria from 16 December 2024, initially on selected routes in the East Allgau-Lechfeld network, with plans to expand to the Ammersee-Altmuhltal network.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Siemens Mobility rolling stock CEO Andre Rodenbeck said: “We offer electric, battery, and hydrogen trains based on the ultra-modern Mireo platform and have completed the development of our innovative and environmentally friendly Mireo Plus H hydrogen trains right on schedule.
“The first of these trains will now be entering passenger service and we are delighted to be a driving force behind the phasing out of diesel trains.”
The Mireo Plus H has a range of up to 1,200km, a 1.7MW H2 traction system, and a top speed of 160km/h.
In December 2020, Deutsche Bahn ordered 25 Desiro HC trains and six Mireo trains for the Danube-Isar network.
Since August 2024, some of the Desiro HC trains have been operating on the Danube-Isar network, receiving positive feedback for their bicycle-friendly design and communication amenities.
The trains offer 264 seats and accessibility features for passengers with reduced mobility. They also provide sufficient luggage storage and are equipped with technology for improved mobile reception and WiFi.
These trains can couple to meet variable capacity demands between Munich and Landshut.
Additionally, 21 Mireo trains will join the Regensburg-Danube Valley network operating on the RE 50 and RE 51 lines, as well as the Airport Express.
These trains offer increased seating and modern features, with a total of 23 four-car Mireo trains to be delivered to the operator of the Western Bavarian lines.
In October this year, Green Mobility Partners (GMP) reached an agreement with Siemens Mobility for up to 50 Vectron locomotives.
This agreement includes the purchase of eight Vectron MS locomotives along with comprehensive service support.