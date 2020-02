Siemens Mobility has submitted detailed plans to the local authority for the construction of the rail manufacturing facility in Goole, East Yorkshire, UK.

Submitted to the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the planning application details the layout, scale and appearance of the facility.

If approved, the project will involve an investment of up to £200m.

Siemens Mobility Rolling Stock and Customer Services managing director Sambit Banerjee said: “Submission of this detailed planning application is another important milestone in our delivery of a facility, which will set a new benchmark for the UK rail industry.

“These plans paint an exciting picture of manufacturing, commissioning and ancillary facilities forming the heart of a pioneering rail village driving digital technology and data-driven innovation that will benefit millions of rail passengers.”



The proposed site will feature a 55,000m² area at the Goole 36 enterprise zone and include manufacturing, assembly, warehouse and testing facilities. It will also have ancillary office and welfare buildings.

Siemens plans to deliver the project in two phases. In the first phase, the company plans to develop the facilities to support the production of tube trains for the Piccadilly Line.

Construction works are expected to begin later this year, subject to planning approval. The first phase of the Goole facility is slated to become operational in 2023.

The development of the rail manufacturing site will create up to 700 jobs and an additional 250 during the construction period.

Notably, Siemens received the outline planning consent for the Goole facility in July 2019.