The first of the new fleet was presented by DB Cargo and Siemens Mobility in Halle, Germany. Credit: Siemens Mobility/DB Cargo UK

Siemens Mobility has unveiled its newest hybrid locomotive, the Vectron Dual Mode light model, which was designed for Germany’s DB Cargo.

A total of 150 of the locomotives, which were designed with a focus on reducing emissions, will be built for the rail cargo subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn (DB) which is planning to use them as part of an “almost CO2-free supply chain”.

Sigrid Nikutta, head of DB Cargo, said: “This new generation of locomotives is important for DB Cargo. Many customers will benefit from this and – important for all of us – the environment is the big winner.

“If we operate this locomotive with green electricity and HVO diesel from cooking oils, we offer our customers an almost CO2-free supply chain from start to finish – without intermediate stops.”

The locomotives are several tons lighter than the original Vectron Dual Mode model and can easily switch between electric and diesel-powered propulsion to maintain operations across sections of the rail network without overhead lines.

The first of the new vehicles, delivered under a contract signed in 2020, will be used at the Halle (Saale) marshalling yard in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany and in the neighbouring state of Saxony.

Michael Peter, CEO of Siemens Mobility, said: “We are supporting DB Cargo in implementing climate-friendly supply chains right down to the ‘last mile.’

“Thanks to many digital technologies and equipment on board, such as shunting by remote control or the modern ETCS train control system, our locomotive is perfectly equipped for the future for DB Cargo.”

Across the initial 150-strong fleet of the locomotives, DB Cargo is hoping to save around 12m litres of fuel and reduce its carbon emissions by 25,000 tons per year.

The fleet also furthers the company’s aim to equip 70% of its diesel locomotives with “innovative drives” by 2030 as part of DB’s wider target to become carbon neutral by 2040.