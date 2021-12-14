Siemens to deliver CBTC technology for Oslo Metro

The radio-based Oslo CBTC system will gather data on vehicle position and speed conditions in real-time. Credit: Siemens.

Siemens Mobility has secured a $304.6m (€270m) contract from Sporveien to deploy and maintain a communications-based train control system (CBTC) on the Oslo Metro in Norway.

Under the agreement, Siemens Mobility will design, incorporate, trial, and commission the solution.

It will also deliver digital maintenance and support services for the CBTC system for a period of 25 years.

The company will swap the existing legacy signalling with its digitalised CBTC technology on the entire 94km network.

This solution is expected to offer better connectivity and automation for centralised control of operations.



Sporveien CEO Cato Hellesjø said: “With this investment, we are securing the future of the T-Bane in Oslo. With CBTC technology we are revolutionising the metro network with a modern, innovative system which will provide greater train automation, increased capacity and improved traffic flow.”

To be run at Grade of Automation level 2 (GoA2), the radio-based Oslo CBTC system will gather data on vehicle position and speed conditions in real-time.

This technology will enable the metro to raise its frequency and increase capacity to carry more commuters.

The constant updates on system status are projected to enhance operational efficiency and minimise delays.

Siemens Mobility will deliver its digital asset management capabilities for the upkeep of the rail systems.

This will cut down maintenance expenses, increase availability, and lower the risk of failure of critical equipment.

In a statement, Siemens Mobility said: “This will include the digital application suite Railigent, a Cloud-based platform that will enable the Oslo Metro to intelligently use rail data, optimise their maintenance and operations, and help maximise the availability of its fleet.”

Said to be the largest of the Nordic metros, the Oslo Metro is part of the publicly owned corporation Sporveien, which runs and maintains the Oslo Metro and Oslo Tramway.

