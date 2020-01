Keolis’ Chinese joint venture (JV) Shanghai Keolis has opened the final 3.88km-long section of the Songjiang tram network in Shanghai, China.

The JV expects the tram network to carry 170,000 passengers every day and reduce reliance on cars. It is 31km long overall and includes 46 stations.

Songjiang is a suburban district of in Shanghai with nearly 1.8 million residents. The opening of the tram line is expected to allow residents to switch to the faster and more environmentally friendly transportation alternative.

The JV won the five-year contract to operate and maintain the Songjiang Tramway network in August 2018.

At the end of 2018, it opened the first section of the Songjiang tram line. The 13.9km-long section comprises 20 stations and runs from Canghua station in the west to Zhongchen station in the east.



In August 2019, Shanghai Keolis opened the 12.86km-long second section.

Keolis owns a 49% stake in Shanghai Keolis, while the remaining 51% stake belongs to the Shanghai Shentong Metro Group.

Shanghai Keolis has deployed 30 Alstom-manufactured Citadis trams that operate from 6am to 10pm at a frequency of ten minutes.

Established in June 2014, the JV operates the first automated metro line of Shanghai.

It has been operating the rapid transit metro at Shanghai International Airport since last year.

Overall, Keolis operates 23 tram networks across the world, including Australia, Qatar, Canada and Denmark.

Last month, RKH Qitarat, JV of RATP Dev, Keolis and Hamad Group, opened the green line and the second section of the red line of the driverless metro network in Doha, Qatar.