Credit: JurateBuiviene/Shutterstock.

ScotRail has launched a trial to test hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a sustainable alternative to diesel in one of its Class 156 trains.

The trial, which commenced in February, is set to run for 12 weeks at ScotRail’s Corkerhill Depot, in partnership with Angel Trains and Crown Oil.

To facilitate the trial, a dedicated HVO fuel tank has been installed at Corkerhill Depot, with weekly fuel deliveries scheduled to support the operation of the Class 156 unit (156 436), which will continue to serve passengers during the trial period.

According to ScotRail, if the trial is successful, HVO could serve as a “transition fuel” until carbon-neutral options such as green hydrogen are more accessible.

Serving as a renewable fuel source, HVO is derived from waste products of agricultural and food production.

ScotRail sustainability head Poul Wend Hansen said: “This trial is an exciting step forward in our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of Scotland’s railways.

“HVO has the potential to significantly lower our carbon footprint while allowing us to continue using existing diesel trains more sustainably. We’re eager to see the results and assess how this fuel could be part of a greener future for rail travel.”

Besides being renewable and biodegradable, HVO meets fire safety standards, according to ScotRail.

By switching to HVO, carbon emissions could be reduced by up to 16%, and air quality could improve by nearly one-third in comparison to conventional diesel fuel, added ScotRail.

HVO can also be used in existing diesel engines without the need for modifications and is claimed to help in reduction of nitrogen oxides (NOx), particulate matter, and carbon monoxide emissions (black smoke).

ScotRail was nationalised in April 2022, ending the Abellio franchise, which had been operated by the Dutch company since 2015. The contract with Abellio franchise was ended because of poor performance.