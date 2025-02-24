The TBM, with a diameter more than 13m, is about 130m long and weighs around 4,000t. Credit: Webuild.

Webuild has initiated the excavation on the 3km Saginara Tunnel of the Salerno–Reggio Calabria high-speed rail line in Italy by deploying Europe’s largest tunnel boring machine (TBM) named Partenope.

This step marks the commencement of construction on a 35km stretch between Battipaglia and Romagnano, featuring 20 tunnels and 19 viaducts.

The launch event for the TBM was held in the town of Campagna in Salerno, at the Saginara Tunnel’s entrance in the Sele Valley hills.

The project is a collaborative effort led by Webuild on behalf of Italian Railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) and is part of the Italian government’s commitment to enhance the country’s rail infrastructure.

The Salerno–Reggio Calabria high-speed rail line will utilise a total of four TBMs on Lot 1A Battipaglia-Romagnano to excavate eight mechanically bored natural tunnels.

Lot 1A is contracted to the Xenia Consortium, which Webuild leads in partnership with Pizzarotti, Ghella, and Tunnel Pro. Lot 1A lies wholly within Salerno province’s boundaries.

This consortium is responsible for a segment of the Salerno–Reggio Calabria high-speed rail line project, which is expected to transform the transportation landscape in the region.

The TBM, boasting a cutting-head diameter of 13.6m, spans roughly 130m in length and weighs about 4,000 tonnes. It is equipped with 18 motors, delivering a total power output of 10MW.

A team of more than 100 specialised technicians will operate and maintain the “innovative and eco-friendly” TBM, ensuring the safe construction of the rail line.

Two additional TBMs, each with a cutting head diameter of more than 13m, are under construction.

One will bore through the Serra Lunga, Acerra, and Petrolla double-track tunnels, and its counterpart will tackle the Caterina and Sicignano double-track tunnels.

