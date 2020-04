The Saipem-led Cepav due consortium has been assigned by railway infrastructure manager Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to advance with the second construction lot for a high-speed railroad section in the country.

The move comes nearly two years after the consortium was contracted by the Rete Ferroviaria Italiana to build the first route section of the high speed/high capacity (HS/HC) Brescia-Verona subsection.

The second construction lot comprises building remaining civil infrastructures for the Brescia Est – Verona railway section.

Under this phase, the consortium will also carry implement the electricity transmission system and technological equipment for the entire section.

Overall, the second lot values around €514m, of which Saipem’s share is around €304m.



Saipem Onshore E&C COO Maurizio Coratella said: “The award of the works for the second construction lot of the Brescia Est – Verona HS/HC section to the Cepav due Consortium further consolidates Saipem’s experience in the railway infrastructure sector, in which claims the participation in the construction of the Bologna-Milan and Treviglio-Brescia HS/HC lines, as well as other international projects.

“This expertise legitimately entitles Saipem to actively contribute to the domestic and European infrastructure development plans that could be deemed necessary post-Covid-19 emergency.”

In 2018, the Rete Ferroviaria Italiana and the Cepav due consortium signed a €1.65bn contract to implement the HS/HC Brescia-Verona subsection.

The contract involved laying 48km of rail track, including a 2.2km-long interconnection to the Verona freight yard. The project will connect the Verona – Brennero subsection through the regions of Lombardy and Veneto.

Saipem holds a 59% stake in the Cepav due consortium.