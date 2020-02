Container Corporation of India (Concor) has signed an agreement to supply a container park and other equipment for RZD Logistics.

Concor will also help further develop transportation on the North-South International Transport Corridor.

In addition to providing containers, Concor will be responsible for organising local logistics services in India and supplying maritime freight services.

Under the agreement, RZD Logistics will arrange transshipments at multimodal hubs and junctions as well as container transport by rail.

RZD International has also signed an MOU with RITES, a state-owned company in India.



Under this MoU, the two firms will jointly implement projects in the field of rail transport and infrastructure in countries where they have mutual interest.

The firms also outlined the synergies from their cooperation in Asia, Africa and Latin America, as well as countries such as Russia, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, and Mongolia.

Is HS2 worth the estimated £106 billion price tag? No, it's a waste of taxpayer money

Unsure

Yes, the economic benefits are worth it View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The two firms have identified the projects for developing India’s rail and high-speed network, launching signalling systems, and joint participation in engineering projects on light metro and underground lines.

Last month, Russian Railways finished a feasibility study on modernising the railway infrastructure along the 581km Hagpur-Seunderabad rail section in India.

This project is intended for increasing the speed of passenger trains to 200km/h, which will reduce travel times from ten hours to four hours.

For this project, Russian Railways International has offered advanced technical solutions on track reconstruction, bridges, the contact network and traction substations, signal systems and traffic safety support to Indian Railways.

This agreement to prepare for the implementation of a high-speed connection along the Nagpur-Secunderabad section to increase train speeds to 200km/h was signed by Russian Railways and India’s Ministry of Railways in 2017.