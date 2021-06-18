Ruhrbahn awards contract to CAF Group for light rail vehicles

The 28m-long vehicles will have a passenger capacity of around 173 commuters. Credit: CAF.

Germany-based Ruhrbahn has awarded a contract to CAF Group for the delivery of around 51 light rail vehicles (LRVs).

CAF has also secured an extended contract from VAG Freiburg, operator of the Freiburg tram system, for eight additional trams for the city.

The combined value of both contracts stands at approximately $237.59m (€200m).

Along with the LRV units, which are expected to be supplied between 2024 and 2026, the company will supply all relevant spare components to Ruhrbahn.

The 28m-long vehicles will have a passenger capacity of around 173 commuters, including two multipurpose areas for wheelchairs or prams.



The bidirectional, low-floor units will be equipped with a driver assistance system, as well as rearview cameras for safety purpose.

CAF’s LRVs will operate on the 155km tram network, serving the cities of Essen and Mülheim.

Meanwhile, the eight additional trams that will be supplied by CAF to VAG Freiburg will be added to the 17 Urbos trams.

These trams were also delivered by CAF and are already offering revenue service.

In a statement, CAF said: “This fleet extension contract was already considered when VAG Freiburg awarded CAF the initial contract.

“These new units will replace the GT8N vehicles, which have been running since the early 1990s, providing improved accessibility and greater capacity as they are now 9m in length compared to the previous trams.”

Apart from these recent contracts, CAF is currently delivering electric units to the rail operator Schönbuchbahn.

In April 2021, CAF secured a tender for the supply of new trams that will operate on Carreira 15 (line 15) in Lisbon, Portugal.