Italy’s rail infrastructure manager RFI has launched a digital tool for freight and cargo management to support logistics companies.
EasyRailFreight is a dashboard system to aid intermodal freight, by sharing vital information with the transport chain from rail freight, terminals, road hauliers and admin and booking services. It will be delivered in an app, designed by RFI itself.
The service will be broken down into several modules.
“Service Showcase”
This is essentially where freight movers will be able to see available services and choose routes along with other details. Companies will be able to assess the CO2 emissions from prospective intermodal routes and a comparison to road haulage-only options.
“AT.LAS” (Logistics Atlas of Assets and Services)
This module has been described as a “map of the country’s logistics system” as it plans to show connections between industry and freight terminals, along with the popularity and regularity of services on routes between them. FRI said this will “facilitate understanding, a more in-depth vision and the decision-making process.”
Eco/Ferrobonus Reporting
This module will allow freight movers to request additional support services to ensure smooth intermodal freight transport.
Analysis and Reporting
Users will be able to analyse service performance and communicate results to other users. They can also create targeted reports on traffic flows and volume.
“EasyRailFreight aims to be a tool to support logistics and the transport of goods by rail, through a digital infrastructure that replicates the physical infrastructure,” said RFI CEO Gianpiero Strisciuglio.
“Thanks to the contribution of railway and road haulage companies, terminal operators and all operators in the freight sector, we will implement the digital system to enable information exchange, booking of services, and predictive interventions.”
RFI hope the tool will encourage the industry in Italy towards its decarbonisation goals by digitising intermodal logistics, along with boosting efficiency.
“With EasyRailFreight RFI confirms its role as facilitator, aggregator and modal integrator, placing itself at the centre of the logistics chain of the Italian system and at the same time demonstrating its commitment to actively contributing to the country’s transition and achieving the objectives of social, environmental and economical,” a statement concluded.