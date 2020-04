Rail Baltica joint venture (JV) RB Rail has awarded two contracts for the design and design supervision services for the remaining two sections of the railway line in Latvia.

Consortium INECO-ARDANUY secured the first contract, which includes a 94km-long section from Vangaži to the Latvian-Estonian State border. The design works are expected to be completed in 30 months.

The second contract, which includes a 45km section from Misa to the Latvian-Lithuanian border, was assigned to another consortium, namely IDOM, Consulting, Engineering, Architecture. The consortium is expected to complete the design work in 24 months.

The value of the two contracts is €13.5m and €6.9m respectively.

Latvian Transport Minister Tālis Linkaits said: “The active construction phase of Rail Baltica, which will begin at Riga Central Station this autumn, will be one of the factors contributing to Latvia’s economic development and will help to recover from the effects of Covid-19.



“The start of construction work in Latvia will create new jobs and make a significant contribution to the development of construction-related industries.”

The scope of works under the contract includes site investigations, development of the master design, and technical design for railway track among others.

The contractors will also supervise works during the entire construction period.

RB Rail Management Board chairperson Agnis Driksna said: “With the signing of the two contracts, design activities are ongoing on the entire line of Rail Baltica in Latvia, as well as in the two passenger terminals in Riga Central Station and airport.

“By this, in total 643 km of Rail Baltica main line are being designed in all three Baltic States.”

Notably, RB Rail awarded the first Rail Baltica design contract in Latvia in May 2019.