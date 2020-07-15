Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Rail Baltica joint venture (JV) RB Rail has awarded contracts for the evaluation of the Rail Baltica line in Estonia and Lithuania.

A consortium of 3ti Progetti Italia from Italy and Yuksel Proje A in Turkey was awarded the contracts.

The Estonian contract is worth €1.52m while the Lithuanian contract is worth €686,808.45. The JV is currently searching for an evaluator for Latvia.

The consortium will evaluate the construction project solutions and provide construction expertise. It will also begin work during the early master design stage until the end of the detailed technical design stage.

According to the contracts, the design review and expertise services ensure that the rail line complies with the Rail Baltica Design Guidelines and local legislation requirements.



The services will be done separately for each design priority section and construction object or packs of construction objects.

The expertise service provider will determine if the design, its content, volume and technical solutions adhere to the requirements of detailed technical design technical specification, building permits and affected party technical conditions among others.

Contract in Lithuania is valid for 24 months while the Estonian contract is for 27 months.

On 21 July, RB Rail plans to conduct a meeting with the prospective suppliers and has set a deadline of 28 July for the submission of proposals.

Earlier this week, Rail Baltica announced plans to commence the geotechnical work this month on the Tootsi to Ikla rail section in Estonia.

In April, RB Rail launched a tender for the procurement of electrification engineering services.