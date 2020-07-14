Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Rail Baltica will commence the geotechnical work this month on the Tootsi to Ikla rail section in Estonia.

The work will be carried out over two years during which the geotechnical properties of the subsoil of the railway and associated facilities will be verified.

Designer representative Janis Erilaid said: “Geotechnical research includes the determination of soil water level and soil strength indicators, as well as the suitability of soil for construction and much more related to it.”

Research is said to be a pre-requisite for a safe and durable railway design.

Erilaid added: “The research is carried out on tracked drilling machines in order to minimise disruption and damage to the surrounding environment.”



“In the first stage of the geotechnical research, boreholes will be drilled in the route corridor with approximately 300m intervals.

“In the next research phase, after specifying the design solutions based on the initial research, the borehole drilling interval will be contracted, and one borehole will be drilled roughly every 100m.

“After the research is finalised, the condition of the soil will be restored as close as possible to what it was before the start of the drilling.”

The work will be undertaken by Geoprovi, Geotecnia y Sondeos and Geostand.

The Rail Baltica joint venture (JV) RB Rail signed a design and author’s supervision agreement with a consortium of Obermeyer Planen + Beraten and Prointec for the design of the rail line from Tootsi to Ikla.

In April, RB Rail launched a tender for the procurement of electrification engineering services.