Sheffield-based railway technology firm 3Squared has received a contract to work on the UK’s High Speed Two (HS2) project.

The company will work with the direct contractors of HS2, Skanska Costain STRABAG JV (SCS JV), which is responsible for the tunnelling programme for the route between London Euston and the M25.

Under the three-year contract, 3Squared will provide its RailSmart software, along with some bespoke modules that will form a supply chain management system.

This will provide visibility of the freight supply chain and offer live performance operational control data and cost management information in real-time.

In April, the UK Department for Transport (DfT) gave the ‘notice to proceed’ for the construction of HS2.



The Main Works Civils Contractors (MWCCs) of HS2 are transitioning to complete detailed design and construction from the previous scheme design and preparatory work.

3Squared will also develop different enhancements to its current software such as terminal management, cost control and supplier performance.

Legge Infrastructure Services gave the specifications and designed the features. The firm was supported by the appointed rail freight logistics lead sub-contractors working on behalf of SCS JV.

HS2 procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “HS2 will play a key role in the UK’s economic recovery following the pandemic, and this contract award is just one of many that are helping create and sustain jobs around the country.

“Not only can HS2 support SMEs and regional economies near Phase One of the railway between the West Midlands and London, but it is also playing a pivotal role in the Government’s wider ‘levelling up’ agenda.”

SCS JV MD James Richardson said: “Our contract with 3Squared illustrates our commitment to supporting SMEs and building long-term skills and capability through our supply chain across the country.

“The work of our Skanska Costain STRABAG JV on HS2 will create an estimated 4,800 jobs, including employment for around 550 previously unemployed people and 400 apprenticeships.”