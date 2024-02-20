Siemens Mobility has signed a framework agreement with locomotive leasing firm Railpool for an initial 70 Vectron locomotives, with an option for another 180 vehicles.
The initial signing is for 24 “multisystem” (AC or DC operations) locomotives, and 46 solely AC trains.
Railpool’s CEO Torsten Lehnert said the majority of the newly acquired rolling stock would be used in its northern European and Scandinavian markets.
Siemens Mobility said the locomotives are set up “with the necessary national rail protection systems” along with ETCS.
“The recent expansion of our modern fleet is taking place with a forward-looking focus on maximum operational flexibility for our customers. In addition to the multi-system locomotives for east-west traffic, we are adding further AC locomotives to our range, primarily for the Scandinavian corridor and the DACH region, Lehnert explained.
“Like the MS locomotives, the AC locomotives are also perfectly equipped for the upcoming ETCS expansion in Europe,” he added.
Albrecht Neumann, CEO of the rolling stock division of Siemens Mobility explained the importance of the order, considering Railpool’s existing relationship with the manufacturer.
“We are especially pleased to be continuing our successful collaboration with Railpool. Follow-up orders like this show that our locomotives impress customers with their quality and outstanding operational reliability.
Thanks to the Vectron’s universal usability, our customer can respond quickly and flexibly to changing market needs, and provide climate-friendly, cross-border rail transport throughout Europe,” Neumann said.