Rail Vision to support Australia’s Rio Tinto Railway Network

As the project integrator, Hitachi Rail STS will supply a model of Rail Vision’s Collision Avoidance System to Rio Tinto for the demonstration and viability testing for a proof-of-concept project.

With added detection capabilities, Rio Tinto aims to amplify its current collision detection system to detect potential threats on or near the rail tracks.

If the testing completes successfully, Rail Vision may upgrade Rio Tinto’s full fleet of nearly 220 locomotives with its solutions.

The company stated that the system prices and additional commercial terms are yet to be disclosed.

Until the conclusion of the proof-of-concept project, this agreement will remain effective.



In the event Hitachi Rail STS orders and gives a notice to proceed, Rail Vision will have to deliver the needed solutions and services according to the mutually agreed terms.

This project will be executed in three stages, where the first phase will involve live demonstrations and data acquisition, and the second phase will include introductory technical work in connection with the deployment of the system.

The third phase will see the installation of Rail Vision’s system at Rio Tinto’s location for about three months for assessment.

The project is planned to continue for nine months while the deployment is expected in the third quarter of this year.

Rail Vision will also offer support, customisation, and development services throughout the project.

Earlier, Rio Tinto and Hitachi Rail STS collaborated to develop AutoHaul, which is an open network comprising 52 public level crossings, 2.5km-long trains with three locomotives and 240 wagons.

In 2018, AutoHaul received accreditation from Australia’s Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator.