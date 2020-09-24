Rail Vision and Knorr-Bremse to test remote shunting system

Israel’s Rail Vision has collaborated with Knorr-Bremse to test a remote shunting system on several SBB Cargo’s shunting locomotives.

As agreed, Knorr-Bremse Switzerland will integrate Rail Vision’s Assisted Remote Shunting system into SBB Cargo’s shunting locomotives for trials.

The system uses electro-optic sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning capabilities to streamline the shunting processes of cargo vehicles.

It can detect and classify obstacles along and on the railway tracks and provide real-time alerts to the drivers and remote operators.

The system also monitors switches and recognises signals and paths up to 200m, as well as allows a single person to carry out shunting from a remote location leveraging Schweizer Electronic technology.



This enables a single person to control shunting, a task which traditionally requires two people, a locomotive driver and a signaller.

Knorr-Bremse Rail Vehicle Systems management board chairman Dr Nicolas Lange said: “We are very happy to jointly enter the crucial testing phase of Rail Vision’s obstacle detection systems on SBB Cargo’s locomotives.

“These systems offer a promising avenue to further support operators in managing their fleets, and they are a building block in realising the future scenario of automatic train operation.”

The prototype testing is slated to complete at the end of the first quarter of next year. Subsequently, the partners will explore additional business activities to adopt obstacle detection systems for cargo vehicles.

Rail Vision CEO Elen Katz said: “We are excited to introduce our unique application with our partners to the train industry. Rail Vision’s assisted remote shunting system will improve safety and contribute to unobstructed one-man control in everyday operations.”

Earlier this year, Knorr-Bremse partnered with Russian Railways and Russian Engineering Center for Railway Transport (ECRT) to develop very high-speed trains for Russia.